Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : A stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was inaugurated in honour of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, in recognition of his long-standing contribution to Indian and international cricket administration.

While speaking to ANI, party leader Jitendra Awhad praised Pawar's role in shaping the modern cricketing landscape.

"...Sharad Pawar is behind the existence of this ground," Awhad said, highlighting the veteran leader's efforts in the development and maintenance of the Wankhede Stadium.

He further added, "Sharad Pawar has held the post of President of the BCCI, ICC, and MCA. He has changed the economics of cricket."

Sharad Pawar has previously served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The newly named stand adds to the list of cricketing greats and administrators honoured at the Wankhede Stadium, one of India's most historic cricket venues.

In a ceremony graced by dignitaries from the cricketing world, the Association unveiled three stands named after Sharad Pawar, India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, and former Indian captain late Ajit Wadekar, respectively. In addition, the MCA Office Lounge dedicated in memory of former President late Amol Kale, was also inaugurated.

The grand ceremony witnessed a distinguished gathering, including Sharad Pawar, Rohit Sharma, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the MCA Apex Council, along with family members of late Amol Kale and Ajit Wadekar, and a bunch of former and current players.

Sharad Pawar said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association for this decision. We are also working on some other initiatives. We are in the process of establishing an international-level cricket museum, which will showcase the rich history of cricket in Mumbai. This museum will feature notable personalities who have contributed to the sport's reputation both locally and nationally. I am confident that these developments will make the museum a must-visit destination for all who come to Mumbai," as quoted from a release by MCA.

The Grand Stand Level 3 is named as the Pawar Stand, honouring the long and successful tenures of Sharad Pawar that helped revamp the stadium in many ways and the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand is named after Rohit, honouring his remarkable stint as the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy winning captain.

