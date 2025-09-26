Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be leading Mumbai during the 2025-26 edition of Ranji Trophy, revealed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) while unveiling their list of probables for the prestigious tournament.

This will be Shardul's first tournament in charge of the Mumbai team. With Indian middle-order veteran Ajinkya Rahane having given up the Mumbai captaincy ahead of the season start, Thakur, who captained West Zone during the season-opening Duleep Trophy, where his side was eliminated in the semifinal, expressed being open to leading Mumbai.

"Yes, I am open for the Mumbai captaincy. And of course, this was one of the steps (the Duleep Trophy) where I got that experience of captaincy. It was just my first game and there were a lot of learnings. I would not say that captaincy is difficult, but there are a lot of things which you learn only when you step into the captain's shoes," he had said after his side's loss to Central Zone as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

On Friday, a letter from MCA said, "The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jitendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yeligeti and Deepak Jadhav has selected the following players as probables for Ranji Trophy 2025-2026."

1. Shardul Thakur (Captain)

2. Ayush Mhatre

3. Musheer Khan

4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

5. Akhil Herwadkar

6. Ajinkya Rahane

7. Sarfaraz Khan

8. Siddhesh Lad

9. Suved Parkar

10. Suryansh Shedge

11. Akash Parkar

12. Tushar Deshpande

13. Sylvester Dsouza

14. Irfan Umair

15. Roystan Dias

16. Pratik Mishra

17. Akash Anand (WK)

18. Hardik Tamore (WK)

19. Prasad Pawar (WK)

20. Shams Mulani

21. Tanush Kotian

22. Himanshu Singh

23. Atharva Ankolekar

24. Ishan Mulchandani

Players on national duty will be included as per their availability.

Mumbai will kickstart their Ranji campaign against Jammu and Kashmir from October 15 onwards. They will be aiming for their 43rd title after semifinal finish last season.

