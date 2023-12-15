Sharjah Warriors name Tom Kohler-Cadmore as captain; Botha, Duminy join coaching staff

Sharjah, Dec 15 Sharjah Warriors on Friday announced England cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore as their captain for the upcoming second season of the ILT20 tournament which is scheduled to kick off on January 19, 2024 with Warriors facing the defending champions Gulf Giants in the opener.

A hard-hitting right-handed batter, Kohler-Cadmore is known for his ability to score quickly, and has played some fantastic knocks during his career so far in white-ball cricket. A regular in the franchise cricket circuit, the 29-year-old wicket-keeper batter has had a fair amount of success while playing the shorter formats in UAE, and boasts of a strike rate of 140 plus in T20s.

He has also scored 1 century and smashed 33 half-centuries in more than 150 T20 matches in his career, during which he has scored more than 4000 runs as well.

"I am honoured and delighted to have been named as the captain for the Sharjah Warriors. We have a strong squad that has a healthy mix of experience and youth and plenty of fire power in the ranks as well, and with all of that together, we will be looking to make a solid mark at the ILT20 this season. Each team will be tough competitors, but we are going to give it our very best in every game, said Kohler-Cadmore.

The Warriors have also named the former South Africa captain Johan Botha as the head coach while his compatriot JP Duminy as the Batting coach.

Former Warwickshire cricketer Ian Westwood will be the Assistant and Fielding coach for the Warriors.

Botha has been coaching in franchise cricket since 2017 and has moved around the block a fair bit, plying his trade in the Pakistan Super League, and the Caribbean Premier League with multiple franchises.

“The Sharjah Warriors are preparing with full enthusiasm for the upcoming season of the ILT20. We have built a strong squad that we feel would allow us to put our best foot forward during the tournament and cause a stir. We are looking forward to the tournament, and are excited to see what lies in store” said Botha.

Meanwhile, Duminy has had a storied international cricket career and turned out in high-profile leagues such as the IPL. Earlier in 2023, Duminy was appointed as the full-time batting coach for the Proteas men’s white-ball cricket teams, and the team performed brilliantly with the bat at the ODI World Cup in India, where they regularly scored in excess of 300.

He was the head coach at the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and at the Boland Rocks’ provincial team.

In ODI cricket, during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, Duminy became the first South African to take a hat-trick in a World Cup match, and was well known for his ability in the field as well as with the bat.

"In white-ball cricket, especially in the shorter formats, it is very important to have an aggressive mindset, and at the Sharjah Warriors we are confident that our batters will do their bit to keep things moving forward. We have a powerful line-up and there is every scope to cause serious damage to some of the records in the format," said Duminy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor