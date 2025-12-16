Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs to seal second straight ILT20

Sharjah [UAE], December 16 : The Sharjah Warriorz produced a composed all-round performance to beat the Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Led by an outstanding batting performance by Tom Abell in the middle overs and Matheesha Pathirana's key strikes with the ball, the Warriorz sealed their second straight win of the ILT20 Season 4, as per a press release by the ILT20.

Abell's 68 off 41 balls included five fours and three sixes, helping the Warriorz post a competitive 174/6. With the ball, Wasim Akram and Pathirana's three wickets each helped provide the key breakthroughs and seal a much-needed victory.

Akram and Taskin Ahmed struck early to remove Pathum Nissanka (3 off 4) and James Vince (0 off 6) respectively, putting the Giants under immediate pressure. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30 off 15) counter-attacked well, but his charge was cut short by Pathirana, who bowled a wicket-maiden with a well-disguised slower ball. With Kyle Mayers (0 off 2) also falling cheaply, the Giants limped to 44/4 in the powerplay.

Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 26) provided the Giants with momentum after the early collapse, counter-attacking through the middle overs. He found the boundary regularly and also rotated the strike, stitching a vital partnership with Moeen Ali (45 off 41). But the 79-run partnership was broken by Akram, forcing Omarzai to hole out to long-off.

Ali then shouldered the responsibility, anchoring the innings with composure while picking his moments to accelerate. Despite Ali's batting, the Giants entered the final five overs at 124/5, still needing 51 from 30 balls.

The Warriorz kept their composure through the death overs, striking at key moments to shut the door on the chase. Pathirana removed Matthew Forde (7 off 5) and Ali, while Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with vital wickets of Asif Khan (5 off 4) and Liam Dawson (6 off 9) in the final overs. The steady fall of wickets helped the Warriorz close out the match and restrict the Giants to 163/9.

With the bat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (6 off 7) showed early intent before falling to Fred Klaassen, but the Warriorz quickly regained momentum through Abell. The right-hander turned the tide in the fourth over, smashing 19 runs off Klaassen to lift the scoring rate. Johnson Charles (12 off 12) struggled to find timing during the power play and was dismissed by Forde in the final over, leaving the Warriorz at 54/2.

Abell then settled into the role of anchor, guiding the innings calmly through the middle overs. He rotated strike effectively and ensured the scoreboard kept moving despite the early wickets. James Rew (39 off 33) provided solid support at the other end, settling in quickly and matching Abell's tempo. Abell brought up his half-century off 32 balls, underlining his control of the innings, before holing out to Asif Khan to end a 71-run stand.

Although Rew fell soon after, the Warriorz finished strongly through Dwaine Pretorius (28 off 13), who provided late fireworks. Ethan D'Souza (8* off 5) chipped in with a quick cameo, and despite Pretorius being run out late, the Warriorz surged to a competitive 174/6.

Player of the match Matheesha Pathirana said, "The last few months were challenging, but I've worked hard and I'm gradually finding my rhythm. I'm not at my best yet, but I'm improving, and this performance gives me a lot of confidence. It's also encouraging to see Sri Lankan players doing well in T20 cricket with a World Cup coming up at home. For now, I'm just focusing on my process and staying calm."

Sharjah Warriorz's stand-in skipper Sikander Raza said, "We've been coming very close in recent games, and winning those small, decisive moments makes all the difference. We're getting things right, though there's still room to improve, especially in the powerplay, which had been a concern for us. Full credit to Pathirana, Taskin, and all our seamers."

Brief Scores:

Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs

Sharjah Warriorz 174/6 off 20 overs (Tom Abell 68, James Rew 39, Dwaine Pretorius 28, Chris Wood 2 for 26)

Gulf Giants 163/9 off 20 overs (Moeen Ali 45, Azmatullah Omarzai 41, Matheesha Pathirana 3 for 19, Wasim Akram 3 for 34)

Player of the match: Matheesha Pathirana.

