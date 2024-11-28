Rohit Sharma-Led Team Arrives in Canberra for Day-Night Match Against Prime Minister’s XI (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in Canberra on Thursday ahead of the second Test match against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video showcasing the team’s journey from Perth, with players appearing relaxed and stylish in their travel attire.

The team will face Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day warm-up match starting Saturday at Manuka Oval. The warm-up match is crucial as it is the only practice game India will have before the day-night second Test in Adelaide. It will also be the first opportunity for captain Rohit Sharma to take the field in Australia, as he missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his son. Sharma is expected to replace Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide.

KL Rahul’s batting position will be another key point of interest. Rahul, who opened the batting in Perth, might be moved to number three in the warm-up match, depending on the fitness of Shubman Gill. Gill, who missed the first Test due to a hairline fracture, has not yet resumed batting in the nets. The team management may opt not to risk him for the second Test unless he gets enough net practice in time.

Rahul has been in good form, with scores of 26 and 77 in both innings in Perth. With Rohit Sharma returning, India will look to solidify their top order, where Sharma has opened the batting in Tests for the past five years. While Sharma's recent performances have been modest, the challenging Australian pitches could provide him with the ideal conditions to regain his form.

India secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium, becoming the first visiting team to breach Perth’s fortress. The win sets the stage for an exciting contest in the second match of the five-Test series.