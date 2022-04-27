Shashank Singh's hat-trick of sixes ruin Gujarat Titan's hard work as Hyderabad set 196 run target

Four sixes in the last over and a hat-trick to finish by Shashank as SRH end their 20 overs with 195 runs on the board after being put into bat. Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram put up a partnership of 96 runs for the fourth wicket off just 61 balls as they dominated the middle overs.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost captain Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi in the powerplay. Both players fell to Mohammed Shami early in the innings before Markram and Abhishek took over. Shami then returned to dismiss Nicholas Pooran but Markram has raced to his half century. Pooran and Markram which threatened to restrict the total to around 170. But a tremendous finish from Shashank ensured SRH have a very good score on the board.