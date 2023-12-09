"She covers all bases for us as batter, pace bowler": DC coach Batty on Annabel Sutherland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty said that Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was high on their priority list ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction because she covers all bases for the side both as a batter and a pace bowler.

Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was brought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday. The Capitals and Mumbai Indians went head-to-head for the Australian all-rounder. She crossed the one-crore mark quite comfortably. After fierce bidding competition between teams for an Australian all-rounder, Sutherland was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

"I think many players in an auction can go for a significant amount when one or two are really interested. MI was chasing her hard. We are happy to have picked up. She was number one on our list, can bowl in all phases of the game. She can bat anywhere from number three to seven. She is level, has good leadership qualities and is a great team player. She covers a lot of bases for us, be it as a pacer or a batter," Batty said in a video by WPL.

Across both white-ball formats for Australia, Sutherland has played 45 matches and scored 439 runs at an average of over 27, with one century and one fifty. She also has taken 32 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is combined.

The auction for the WPL season 2024 is being held in Mumbai. This time an additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore is being made available to all the five teams besides the balance they are all left with from the last auction as well as after the recent player releases.

