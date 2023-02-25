"Shers are Back": PBKS begins training for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) took to their official social media handles on Saturday to announce that their team kicked off training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The team shared a video featuring the skipper Shikhar Dhawan, with the caption, 'Sadda Captain is here and ready to assemble his squad! '. Meanwhile, the skipper also shared the first glimpses from PBKS' training session on his Instagram handle.

The Shers are back roaring in their den!,' Dhawan captioned his Instagram post on Saturday. In the pictures shared by the skipper, he can be seen spending time with the squad and also facing the bowlers. In one of the images, Indian wrist-spinner Rahul Chahar can also be seen standing beside the skipper. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mohali on April 1. A total of 70 league games are scheduled to be played in the group stage of the tournament. The marquee T20 league kicks off with the exciting Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on March 31.