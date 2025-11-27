Shikha Pandey Sold to UP Warriorz for INR 2.4 Crore at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: India veteran Shikha Pandey was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.40 crore at the WPL 2026 auction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The price was six times her base of Rs 40 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also bid for her, taking the price up to Rs 2.20 crore before UP Warriorz secured her services.

New threads for Shikha Pandey as she joins @UPWarriorz for a whopping INR 2.4 Crore 💛💜#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/nMvcWjsfvC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 27, 2025

In WPL 2025, Pandey played nine matches for Delhi Capitals, taking 11 wickets at an average of 21.90. Across her WPL career, she has played 27 matches, claimed 30 wickets at an average of 23.20 and an economy rate of 6.96. Her best performance came when she took three wickets for 23 runs.

Pandey has played 62 T20 internationals for India, taking 43 wickets at an average of 26.16 with an economy of 6.49. Her best figures came when she took three wickets for 14 runs. In 55 ODIs, she has taken 75 wickets at an average of 21.92. She has also played three Test matches, claiming four wickets.