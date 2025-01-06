Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina to lead charge in Legend 90 League

New Delhi [India], January 6 : The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the Legend 90 League gears up to launch this February.

The league, featuring a dynamic 90-ball-per-side format, promises to be a game-changer, uniting cricket legends from around the globe. With seven franchisesChhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kingsthe stage is set for an unforgettable celebration of the sport.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor will represent Delhi Royals, while Chris Gayle is all set to unleash his power for the Big Boys. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will lead the charge for the Rajasthan Kings, and Harbhajan Singh will spin his magic for the Haryana Gladiators. The league will also feature cricketing stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, and Martin Guptill, ensuring fans are treated to a dazzling display of cricketing brilliance.

Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, emphasized the league's innovative approach and its potential to captivate fans worldwide.

"The Legend 90 League is a celebration of cricket's timeless charm, blending nostalgia with innovation. With seven incredible franchises and legends like Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan leading the way, this 90-ball format promises edge-of-the-seat action. It's an opportunity to witness some of the greatest players in the game come together for an exciting new chapter in cricket entertainment," Shivain said as quoted by the Legend 90 League press release.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors, with marquee players Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, are ready to make a strong impact.

Tarunesh Singh Parihar, Chief Operations Officer of the Chhattisgarh Warriors, shared his enthusiasm.

"This league is a groundbreaking platform, and I'm thrilled to see legends like Guptill and Raina take the field again. The 90-ball format brings a fresh perspective, and I'm confident fans will witness unforgettable moments as these players showcase their enduring brilliance," Tarunesh said as the release concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor