Shikhar Dhawan lauds Gautam Gambhir, support staff after India level series in England

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff following India's spirited performance that helped level the Test series against England.

Taking to his official X handle, Dhawan credited the team's turnaround to the tireless work put in behind the scenes by Gambhir and his coaching unit.

"The grit on the field is backed by relentless hours off the field. Kudos to Gautam Gambhir and the entire support staff who've worked tirelessly to prepare this team. Your efforts reflected in the strong fightback we witnessed!"

India, under Gambhir's guidance, bounced back in style to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, showcasing character and resilience in the final Test at The Oval.

On the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval, the match went right down to the wire. In the battle of nerves and steel, the equation was as clear as daylight. England stood 35 runs short of gunning down the 374-run target, while India had to hunt four wickets to end the series at 2-2 in London.

With the odds stacked against India, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna pulled the strings to bring England's downfall. With Chris Woakes fighting with a broken shoulder at the other end, Gus Atkinson brought the equation down to seven required with one wicket in hand. Siraj's angling yorker crashed into Atkinson's off-stump and sealed a 2-2 series leveller for India.

Siraj, on cloud nine, sprinted animatedly and pulled his usual 'Sui' celebration and was soon swamped by his compatriots.

