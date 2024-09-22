Shikhar Dhawan Retires From IPL: Former India Batsman Joins Legends League Cricket

This season of Legends League Cricket will see the debut of several Indian cricketing stalwarts, including Shikhar Dhawan. Recently retired from international and domestic cricket, Dhawan is making his debut in the league as the captain of the Gujarat Greats. By joining the league the former India batsman has officially brought curtains to his IPL career.

The 38-year-old had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for a majority of his IPL career and also had stints with Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) — with whom he had made his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008 — as well as Mumbai Indians. Dhawan had joined Punjab Kings in 2022 and was appointed their leader the following season. IPL 2023, however, was Dhawan’s only full season in charge as he was sidelined for the most part this year due to a shoulder injury suffered in a home game against his former franchise SRH. As a result, Dhawan played just five out of 14 games, with England all-rounder Sam Curran taking over as skipper for the remainder of the season.

He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL behind Virat Kohli. He has scored 6768 runs in 221 innings at an average of 35.07 and a strike rate of 127.12. His last IPL outing - which is also his last professional outing - came against SRH in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 9.