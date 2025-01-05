Shikhar Dhawan, Ross Taylor headline Delhi Royals squad in Legend 90 League

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor headline the roster for Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League, set to be played in February 2025.

Joining them in the Delhi Royals squad are former West Indies opener Lendl Simmons, Sri Lanka's Angelo Perera, Indian all-rounder Bipul Sharma, and West Indies cricketer Rayad Emrit. With this strong lineup of cricketing legends, Delhi Royals are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the League.

Delhi Royals embodied the spirit and pride of the national capital. The owners have expressed their confidence in the team's ability to dominate the competition with a blend of experience and skill.

Speaking about the lineup, Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group said as quoted by Legend 90 League press release, "With players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor leading the charge, we are confident that Delhi Royals will set a benchmark in the Legend 90 League. This lineup reflects our vision of delivering excellence both on and off the field."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Mannat Group representative Mandeep Malik said, "We are privileged to have an incredible lineup of players representing Delhi Royals. With cricketing greats like Shikhar Dhawan, Ross Taylor, Lendl Simmons, and others, our team brings together a wealth of experience and talent. Delhi Royals will be a force to reckon with in the Legend 90 League."

Last week, Delhi Royals unveiled their official logo, a stunning depiction of an armour shield symbolizing strength, resilience, and valor. Designed to reflect the team's fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals' readiness to take on challenges with determination.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature 7 franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.

