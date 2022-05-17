Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut in a full fledge role?

Shikhar Dhawan, is soon going to make his Bollywood debut as per reports. It is being speculated that the cricketer has already finished shooting for a big mainstream film whose details are being kept under wraps.A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year".

In October, Shikhar was spotted with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This led to rumours that the cricketer is a part of the film. It was later known that Shikhar and Akshay are close friends and Shikhar was on the set to meet him. Meanwhile, Shikhar also shares a close bond with Ranveer Singh. He had shared a picture with the actor in December last year, and captioned it as, “Lovely meeting you as always bro. Big congratulations on the success of 83. Enjoyed watching it. Amazing movie. ”Talking about IPL 2022, Shikhar is placed fourth in the list of Orange Cap players with maximum runs scored in the edition, as of Monday, May 16. The left-handed batsman has scored 421 runs in the edition with the highest score of 88 and three fifties.