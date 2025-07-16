Shikhar Dhawan to return to Lord's for special event on July 23

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to return to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, not for a match, but for a special event titled 'Beyond the Boundaries', scheduled to take place on July 23, as per a release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team.

The announcement was made through a video post on Dhawan's official social media accounts. In the video, Dhawan shares a personal message, "Aur ab meri baari hai ki main woh pyaar aur support return kar paaun."

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Some celebrations aren't about the spotlight, they're about lighting the way for something greater.

Beyond The Boundary at Lord's is exactly that, where purpose meets passion, and real stories spark real change.

July 23rd. A night to remember why we began. Let's come together for something bigger. Let's go beyond the boundary."

The event is being led by Da One Group, founded by Dhawan, which focuses on grassroots sports, youth development, and social impact initiatives. Over the years, Da One Group has expanded its presence through various programs and partnerships aimed at empowering communities through sports and education.

According to sources, several of Dhawan's current and former teammates, along with prominent names from the global cricketing community, are expected to be part of the evening. While an official guest list has not been released, the event is already generating interest across both sporting and social sectors.

'Beyond the Boundaries' aims to bring together stories of purpose, celebrate key milestones in Dhawan's off-field journey, and spotlight the broader mission of Da One Group in creating lasting impact beyond the game.

On the professional front, Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August last year. Following his retirement, he joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

