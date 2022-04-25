Shikhar Dhawan's heroics powers Punjab Kings to 187

Punjab scored 35 runs off the last two overs in a well-planned innings from them and they have posted a very challenging total on the board. 110-run partnership ensured the base was there and then Livingstone unleashed on Pretorius to get some vital quick runs. Dhawan remained unbeaten on a day he completed 6000 IPL runs and 9000 T20 runs.

CSK surely have conceded at least 10-15 more than what they would have expected. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa put on a hundred-run partnership to lead the Punjab runcharge. Sent in to bat, Punjab Kings lost skipper Mayank Agarwal early inside six overs. Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and decided to field first against Punjab Kings at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.