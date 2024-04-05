"Shikhar paji has backed me a lot": PBKS batter Shashank Singh's special praise for Dhawan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) uncapped batter Shashank Singh heaped praise on skipper Shikhar Dhawan for backing him and helping him improve different aspects of his game.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, during the PBKS clash against the Gujarat Titans, the 32-year-old defied the odds with his exceptional stroke play, which left the Ahmedabad crowd stunned.

GT stood in pole position while defending their herculean total of 200. PBKS were tottering at 111/5 in the 13th over, with 89 runs needed in 46 deliveries.

After registering a golden duck against DC, Shashank put his previous exploits past and went on a rampage from that point, which left GT's experienced bowling line-up bamboozled. He ended the night with 61* in a mere 29 deliveries.

"Shikkhi (Dhawan) paji has backed me a lot and when I got out for a duck against DC he called me into his room and said don't worry we will back you. He also gives me technical points to improve my game. He is not like you have to win or lose, he wants a player to take his game to the next level," Shashank told ANI.

One of the franchise owners, Preity Zinta, was present during the match, offering her support to the players.

Shashank recalled the first interaction he had with Preity and the confidence that she showed in him and said, "Preity ma'am always backs the team and she was really happy. When we first met, she told me, I am sure you will win the game for us and I contributed to PBKS's victory; hopefully more will follow."

The right-handed batter was promoted in the batting order as he came out to bat ahead of Jitesh Sharma. Shashank revealed the conversation he had with the management and the instructions that he received before pulling off the incredible chase.

"It was a good opportunity for me. I have always believed that these are the games where you can make a good contribution to your team. So when I was going out to bat, Sanjay sir told me you would go up to bat in the order so stay relaxed. When Sam got out, I didn't see the scoreboard and that was a good thing. I was like, I would react accordingly to the way the ball is bowled my intent was to go out and score runs," Shashank said.

"The coach and management have always backed me, they told me to not try anything different they told me to play the way that I have in domestic cricket. GT has a good bowling attack so I played just ball to ball and reacted accordingly," he added.

Shashank will return to action for PBKS against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Punjab.

