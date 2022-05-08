Shimron Hetmyer leaves IPL 2022 midway over family emergency

Shimron Hetmyer has left the Rajasthan Royals camp for the imminent birth of his first child. The same was confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter handle on Sunday (May 8). The West Indian has travelled back to Guyana and will rejoin the team after his child’s birth. Hetmyer has been instrumental in RR’s success this season. In the last game, Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls as RR thrashed Punjab Kings by six wickets on Saturday, registering their seventh win in IPL 2022.

“Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child. We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani,” read an official statement from RR. “We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022. All the best, Hettie. We can’t wait to have you back, this time as a father!” the statement read further. The left-handed batter has scored 291 runs in 11 outings so far with his average and strike rate being over 70 and 160 respectively. Royals next face Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

