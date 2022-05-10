Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals welcomes his first child, shares adorable post

Shimron Hetmyer has become a father for the first time. The RR all-batsman took to his Instagram story and shared an adorable video of himself playing with his toddler. “Hey world welcome out bundle of job, tequila_goddess_nu I love you so much,” read the caption of the story.

It must be noted that Hetmyer has temporarily left the Rajasthan Royals camp midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to attend the birth of his first child. He flew off to Guyana on Sunday (May 8) and now that his little munchkin has arrived, the dasher is expected to join the squad soon. Hetmyer has been in red hot form for Royals this season being one of the most feared finisher in the league.