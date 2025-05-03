Shivaji Park finds Tushar Deshpande becomes Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals' face for T20 Mumbai League debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Tushar Deshpande will spearhead Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the T20 Mumbai League Season 3, after being picked as the Icon Player at the auction held on Friday at the MCA, Wankhede Stadium. The 29-year-old speedster, who represents Mumbai in first-class cricket and has featured regularly in India's top domestic T20 league, will be bringing his scintillating pace and high-intensity bowling to the franchise's squad as they make their league debut, according to a release from Maratha Royals.

Known for his aggression with the ball, Deshpande will set the tone for a team rooted in Mumbai's cricketing heartland, going head-to-head against the region's best, with sights firmly on the trophy. Currently a regular in India's premier T20 domestic competition, Deshpande has also been instrumental in Mumbai's recent Ranji campaigns. In 2023-24, he grabbed attention with the bat too, scoring a century in the quarterfinals and setting a new record for the highest score by an Indian No. 11 in Ranji Trophy history.

Deshpande's arrival leaves the Royals with a purse of INR 85 lakh to spend in the T20 Mumbai League player auction on May 7.

On joining Maratha Royals, Tushar Deshpande said, "I'm really happy to be part of this new franchise. It's always exciting to start something fresh, especially with a team that's so closely tied to Mumbai's cricketing roots. I have lived in Mumbai all my life, I took my first steps in cricket in Shivaji Park. As a proud Maratha, I resonate with the Royals' vision, and I'm looking forward to helping shape that, both on the field and in the dressing room," as quoted from a release by Maratha Royals.

Maratha Royals will represent South-Central Mumbaia region that includes Mahalakshmi, Tardeo, Byculla, Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Sewriwith Shivaji Park at its centre. The heartbeat of Mumbai cricket, Shivaji Park has been the cradle of some of India's finest cricketers, pumping talent through the city's sporting arteries for decades. The franchise aims to build on that rich legacy, now with Deshpande at the vanguard.

Speaking on the occasion, Alisha Baheti, Maratha Royals' team owner, said, "We're here to represent South Central Mumbaion the field and in spirit. This area lives and breathes cricket, with Shivaji Park at its heart, shaping generations of players through passion and grit. That's why having someone like Tushar, who understands this culture, was important to us. We want to build something that reflects that spiritcompetitive, grounded, and full of promise."

Born in Kalyan on the Mumbai outskirts, Deshpande moved to Dadar to chase his cricketing dream, training at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana from a young age. Forged in the grind of local tournaments and shaped by the culture of Mumbai's cricketing heartland, Deshpande knows this region and will be the culture-setter around whom the Royals aim to build their squad.

Commenting on Deshpande's arrival, Abhishek Nayar, Team Mentor, said, "We're building a team that's balanced, hungry, and ready to make a mark. In that mix, having someone like Tushar is massive. He is a fantastic bowler, as he has shown in tournaments across the country. He brings a lot of top-level experience, but, more importantly, he understands the culture we want to build here."

The franchise will pick the remaining 17 players to join Deshpande in shaping Maratha Royals' debut campaign in the player auction. Meanwhile, the league will kick off on May 26, featuring eight teams, with the final set for June 8. All matches will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium.

