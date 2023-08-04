Shoaib Malik removes Husband tag from Instagram, sparks divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have till date refrained from commenting on their rumoured separation, the couple is back in the spotlight for their divorce. The couple's fans who were happy to see them together on 'The Mirza Malik Show' are once again worried about the couple's relationship status. It began after Shoaib Malik removed the reference about Sania Mirza from his Instagram bio. The Pakistani cricketer has now removed 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' from his Instagram bio and this left the couple's fans worried. Interestingly, Shoaib has even penned a heartwarming note for Sania after she bid goodbye to Grand Slam tennis earlier this year.

Taking to his social media handle, Shoaib shared a picture of Sania and tweeted: “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career." Moreover, Sania had a simple yet rather mushy reply and she commented: "Thank you." She also added a blush emoji to the post.Mirza and Malik's relationship had gone sour in November last year. The couple, however, hosted "The Mirza Malik Show" for a Pakistani streaming platform even as their split rumours sparked momentum. Earlier, in an interview with Geo News Programme, Score, Shoaib Malik was asked about the ongoing rumours about his and Sania Mirza's troubled marriage. Responding to the same, Shoaib said that he wanted to spend time with Sania on Eid, but they could not do that because of their respective professional commitments. Shoaib added that he misses Sania a lot and had recently jetted off to Dubai to spend some time with their son, Izhaan. In his words:"Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say. When Sania and Izhan went to perform Umrah I had commitments here, and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhaan."For those unaware, Mirza and Malik got married in 2010. And in 2018, the couple welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik.