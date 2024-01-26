Shoaib Malik reveals reason behind his sudden departure from Bangladesh Premier League

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik revealed the reason behind his abrupt departure from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after playing just three games for Fortune Barishal.

Shoaib released a statement on X in which he stated that he had to leave BPL because he had a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai. I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be," Shoaib said in a statement on X.

"I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so. I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence," the statement added.

https://x.com/realshoaibmalik/status/1750815999346061339?s=20

The 41-year-old's departure further became the talk of the town after Fortune Barishal owner, Mizanur Rahman, while speaking to Sports 24 said that Shoaib had left the team to meet his family in Dubai.

"He left after the third game, and told me that he wants to come back on February 6. We have [next] three games in Sylhet, so I told him that it won't work for us," Mizanur said in that chat. "I think he went to meet his family in Dubai," Rahman told Sports 24 as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Rahman went on to deny the comments he made to Sports 24 in a video posted on the franchise's Facebook page.

"We haven't spoken to anyone in the media. Shoaib Malik is a good player. He gave his 100% to our team. He tried his level best. We haven't complained about him to anyone. Let us not talk about it and make it a big deal. We have lost two matches, so we should concentrate on the next matches," Rahman said.

Another reason for the criticism that Shoaib is currently facing is due to his three no-balls in a single over in Barishal's second game against Khulna Tigers in Mirpur on January 22.

Shoaib bowled the fourth over, overstepped three times and leaked 18 runs during Barishal's defeat.

He is the only spinner to overstep three times in an over in men's T20s (where data is available with ESPNcricinfo). Only Barbadian cricketer Miguel Cummins bowled more front-foot no-balls in an over, overstepping five times in 2014 during a CPL match.

According to ESPNcricinfo, there are unconfirmed reports that BCB's anti-corruption unit was looking into Malik's no-balls.

