"Should suspend Test in Kanpur": Basit Ali's massive take after India-Bangladesh Day 3 gets abandoned

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali feels that Kanpur should not host Test matches in the future, and if the second match between India and Bangladesh ends in a draw, then it could have a big impact on the hosts in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Only one session of the opening day has been played since the commencement of the Kanpur Test. On Sunday, the impact of rain continued to impact the Test as the third day was washed away due to wet outfield at Green Park.

Basit Ali slammed the management for their inability to make the ground ready for play despite the availability of two super soppers.

"They couldn't manage to dry the ground even though it hadn't rained since last night. Even after two super soppers, the ground was still wet. It means that covers were not great. Whoever is next BCCI secretary after Jay Shah should suspend Test matches in Kanpur," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Even though it didn't rain on Sunday, there were still some wet patches in the ground, including one near the bowler's run up area. The outfield could not be dried out despite the covers being peeled off.

Basit went on to state that if the game ends up as a draw, it could have a major impact on their position in the WTC standings.

"If the match ends up in a draw, then this result could affect India in the WTC standings. Everyone is thinking that India will win the three Tests against New Zealand. If one match ends up in a draw, then India could be in trouble. Kanpur doesn't deserve to host Test matches," he added.

With seven wins, two losses, and a draw in 10 matches, India sit at the top of the rankings with a points percentage of 71.67 per cent.

Australia closely follow on in the second spot with a point percentage of 62.50 per cent. The defending champions have eight wins in 12 matches.

