Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Former leg spinner Amit Mishra lampooned ex-Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf for stooping to a new low after using a derogatory remark to abuse India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The ties between the two neighbouring nations have worsened after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists. Despite the backlash and calls for a boycott of the India-Pakistan fixture at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the game went ahead and has been surrounded by controversy.

After India outfoxed Pakistan and relished a 7-wicket win, Suryakumar and his players sent a bold message by refusing to follow the old tradition of shaking hands with the opposition. In reply, Pakistan pulled out of the post-match presentation.

Mishra stood by India's decision to decline shaking hands with Pakistan players and told ANI, "I strongly support Team India and the management's decision to maintain a professional stance without displaying any gestures of friendship. By playing the match against Pakistan, they have shown respect for the spirit of the game."

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and said, "Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile."

"At the same time, by refraining from a handshake, they have sent a powerful message to the world that India has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack. Dedicating this victory to the victims brings a moment of pride and emotional justice for every Indian," he added.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council didn't entertain their appeal.

Former Pakistan cricketers openly criticised Suryakumar and his side for their decision to refrain from the long-standing custom. But Yousuf went a step ahead during a panel discussion on Samaa TV. While weighing in on the entire incident, they launched an offensive remark at Suryakumar. While repeatedly calling the Indian T20I skipper "Suarkumar", he accused India of "using" umpires according to their will.

Mishra didn't mince his words while launching a scathing tirade on Yousuf. He feels that Yousuf's remarks reveal Pakistan's true character. He cited that former Pakistan players have used such comments in the past, and it would be best to avoid entertaining such statements and people.

"This shows how uneducated they are. Despite being a Test cricketer, he is making such remarks. They just speak nonsense. They have done it in the past and will continue to do it. What else do they have left? They complained about the match referee. It was India's decision not to shake hands. But India respected the sport. We should not listen to such people," Mishra said.

"I am with the Indian team. The entire nation is with the team. Irrespective of the level of cricket they play, they show their class. None of the Indian legends used such derogatory remarks. I won't even consider them cricketers. This shows the difference in the thinking level of India and Pakistan," he concluded.

On Tuesday evening, Yousuf took to X to clear his stance on the entire incident. In a statement which didn't seem like an apology, he drifted away from his comment. He invoked the example of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's statement about former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi while reminiscing about an incident during an interview.

"I didn't mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn't that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?" Yousuf wrote on X.

