Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie’s Song in Dressing Room Before IND vs SL Women’s World Cup 2025 Match; Jemimah Rodrigues Says, “Aap Mumbai AA Rahe Ho” (VIDEO)

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match: Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal visited the Indian women’s cricket team dressing room on Tuesday and performed the song Piyu Bole from Parineeta ahead of their opening match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Spinner Radha Yadav appeared delighted as teammates teased her for being a big fan of the singer. After the singer recited a few lines, the Indian players and support staff sang along. The dressing room erupted in cheers at the end of her performance. Team star Jemimah Rodrigues added a light-hearted moment, joking, “Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho (You are coming to Mumbai).” Harmanpreet Kaur later hugged Shreya Ghoshal.

Watch Video Here:

The Indian women are hosting the World Cup for the first time since 2013 and will look to claim their maiden ICC title. India reached the finals in 2005 and 2017 but fell short on both occasions.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and opted to bowl first, citing the dew factor. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have preferred to bowl first but plans to use the opportunity to post a big total.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.