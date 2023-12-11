Shreyanka bowled really well; we didn't quite apply ourselves well enough: Heather Knight

Mumbai, Dec 11 After England ended their T20I series against India with a five-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Heather Knight praised off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil’s bowling and admitted that her batters didn’t apply themselves well enough on the tricky pitch.

England headed into Sunday’s match having sealed the series following victories in the first two games. They also brought in Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath and Mahika Gaur into the playing eleven.

But Renuka Singh Thakur taking two early scalps, followed by Shreyanka taking 3-19 and Saika Ishaque picking 3-25 meant they were reduced to 76/8. Heather’s half century ensured England ended the innings on 126 all out, which India chased down with an over to spare.

"Good learning, decided to rest some players and give others an opportunity. Crowd was noisy. Having that composure would be a great learning for youngsters. Shreyanka bowled really well. We didn't quite apply ourselves well enough.”

“Felt it was the best option to bat first. 140 would been a good score. Probably little bit short for bowlers to defend. Lot of positives, we did well to put the pressure back on them and also learnt a lot about some of our younger players," said Heather after the match ended.

Her deputy, Nat Sciver-Brunt, took the Player of the Series award in England’s 2-1 triumph. "Really happy to perform in the first two games, but had to rest. Was a special game of cricket that was enjoyable for the fans. It was tricky, slightly slower and less consistent than the first T20I. India played well and made it difficult.”

Asked about what she needs to improve, Nat said, “I would probably work on my tempo and committing to shots, knowing when to consolidate and go big. I have been working on these two. There's always going to be a different situation, adaptability is important. Whatever the team needs, I am up for it.

