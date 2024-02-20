Shreyas, Dube set to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Mumbai will be without their star batters Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube during their Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Baroda, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has been ruled out of the quarterfinal clash which will be held on February 23 due to back spasms. While Dube has been ruled out of the game due to a side strain.

Iyer featured in one round of the Ranji Trophy this year to gear up for India's five-match Test series against England as he was a part of the squad for the first two games.

He was sidelined from the next three games after he registered scores of 27, 29, 35 and 13 in the first two Tests in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Notably, it was a back injury that ruled out Iyer of the entire IPL 2023. He made his return in the Asia Cup and went on to amass 530 runs in last year's World Cup, averaging 66.25 with a strike rate of 113.24.

His stunning display included two centuries and three half-centuries. He returned to India's red ball set up during the tour of South Africa earlier this year and went on to retain his place for the first two matches for the England series.

Mumbai will majorly miss the presence of in-form batter Dube who has left a major mark in the ongoing season. The left-handed batter has struck two centuries and two half-centuries in his six Ranji innings. He picked up an injury during Mumbai's victory over Assam.

Dube has scored at an average of 67.83 with a strike rate of 82.38. His 117 in the second innings against Uttar Pradesh saved Mumbai when they were reduced to 86/6. However, his herculean effort wasn't enough to save his team from the jaws of a two-wicket defeat.

Mumbai announced their squad on Tuesday and included Musheer Khan, India's latest debutant Sarfaraz Khan's brother in the squad.

Musheer missed the majority of the Ranji season as he was a part of India's U-19 World Cup squad. During the campaign, he struck two centuries and amassed 360 runs in seven innings.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roystan Dias.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor