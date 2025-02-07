Shreyas had to cut short movie night after late selection call from skipper Rohit for 1st ODI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Shreyas Iyer, who delivered a game-changing knock of 59, was meant to sit out in the opening ODI against England. However, it all changed when he got the late-night selection call from skipper Rohit Sharma.

There were speculations that Yashasvi Jaiswal received his maiden ODI cap due to Virat's knee issue. However, after the game, Shreyas hinted that the young southpaw was in the original plans for the game, and it was he who was going to start the series on the bench.

Shreyas, watching a movie when he received the skipper's call, had to cut short his movie night and march off to sleep straight away.

India missed the presence of batting maestro Virat Kohli in their playing XI for the first ODI agaisnt England in Nagpur. At the time of the toss, Rohit confirmed Virat was ruled out of the series opener with a swollen right knee.

Iyer eventually played a crucial role in Men in Blue's thumping win as his quickfire 59 off 36 changed the tempo of the game completely after India lost 2 quick wickets of Rohit and Jaiswal.

"So, funny story. I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from the skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then [I] hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away," Iyer said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer maintained a diplomatic stance when he was asked about Jaiswal starting ahead of him and said, "You know what you want me to say, but I'm going to keep it low-key and cherish this moment, the victory today."

The inclusion of Jaiswal saw a shuffle in India's playing XI, and the most notable one was the break up of the regular opening pair of Rohit and Shubman Gill.

With Jaiswal opening alongside the seasoned opener, Gill dropped to number three, but it is still unclear if he would continue in the position if Virat is available.

India comprehensively won the first ODI against England by 4 wickets. After restricting England to 247 with Jadeja and Harshit taking 3-fers, India came out strongly with the bat as well. Shubhman Gill led the charts with his 87 (96) along with Iyer's 59 (36) and Axar Patel's 52 (47) guided the Men In Blue to a comfortable four wicket win in Nagpur.

Over the recent years, Shreyas established himself as the number four player in the ODI fold for India. He was a vital member during India's run to the ODI World Cup 2023 final. During the tournament, he garnered 468 runs at an average of 66.25, including two hundreds.

One of his centuries featured a 70-ball 105 in the semi-final against New Zealand. His strike rate of 113.24 was the best among India's middle-order batters.

With the Champions Trophy approaching, the first ODI against England didn't give away much of a clue about how India would line up in the tournament.

It is yet to be seen if Shreyas still retains his spot when Virat gets fit enough to join the on-field action. Jaiswal's left-handed batting style certainly gives India an edge in a batting line-up dominated by right-handed stars.

The remaining two ODIs will certainly elucidate India's approach before the beginning of their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

