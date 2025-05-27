"Shreyas has always been an exceptional captain": Former India cricketer Uthappa lauds PBKS skipper

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) might just be on the brink of history. With a team that has often flattered to deceive in past editions, the 2025 season has witnessed a turnaround under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. As of now, PBKS sit comfortably at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 19 points, having won nine matches, lost four, and shared points in one due to a no-result. Their latest statement win, a seven-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI), have booked them a place in Qualifier 1.

Much of the credit for Punjab's consistency this season goes to Iyer, who has not just brought stability to the middle order but has also instilled a sense of direction within the camp. Former India international and JioStar expert Robin Uthappa, speaking on JioHotstar, lauded Iyer's journey and leadership style.

"Shreyas has always been an exceptional captain," Uthappa remarked.

"You always sensed that he felt underappreciated at KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) despite adding value there. He moved to a franchise where not much had been achieved historically and then went on to win it for them. That says a lot about his leadership and belief," he added.

Iyer's move to Punjab Kings came at a time when his place in the national side was uncertain, and questions were being raised about his long-term future in the IPL but the 2025 season has been nothing short of a personal and professional renaissance for the 30-year-old. Whether it was rotating bowlers smartly, backing youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, or taking the game deep with the bat, Iyer has ticked every box.

While Punjab Kings are still two wins away from lifting their first-ever IPL trophy, the air around the franchise feels different this year, more assured, more composed and with Shreyas Iyer at the helm, belief is no longer just a buzzword, it's the foundation of what could be a historic campaign.

His teammate Shashank Singh highlighted the significant impact Iyer has had on the team culture and environment since taking over the reigns.

"Shreyas is a dear friend. I've known him for the past 10-15 years," Shashank said after their match against MI at the post-match press conference.

"To be very honest, playing under him, with him being the captain, is one of the best things that has happened to me," he added.

Shashank underlined Iyer's inclusive leadership style, pointing out how the captain's approach extends far beyond the playing eleven.

"The way he gives freedom to everyone, not just me, but all 25 members of the squad, including the support staff, content team, media team, logistics, it's truly commendable," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor