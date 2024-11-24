Shreyas Iyer Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to PBKS for Rs 26.75 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Shreyas Iyer has created history by becoming the most expensive player ever in an IPL 2025 mega auction.  The ...

Published: November 24, 2024 04:17 PM

Shreyas Iyer has created history by becoming the most expensive player ever in an IPL 2025 mega auction.  The Indian cricketer was bought by Punjab Kings after his base price was set at ₹2 crore. Iyer, whose base price was set at ₹2 crore, attracted intense competition before Punjab Kings won the bidding war.

Iyer’s record-breaking bid surpassed the previous highest IPL auction price held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was purchased for ₹24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 auction. Starc’s record had previously broken the one set by Pat Cummins, who was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.5 crore.

The 29-year-old batter was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction, despite leading them to IPL 2024 glory as captain.

Iyer’s consistent performances in the IPL have cemented his reputation as a top-tier player. In 116 matches, he has amassed 3,127 runs at an average of 32.23, including 21 half-centuries and a highest score of 96. His sharp fielding abilities are reflected in his 49 career catches.

