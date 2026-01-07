Shreyas Iyer Declared Fit by BCCI Ahead of IND vs NZ ODIs 2026: Reports

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, clearing the way for his return in the three-match series against New Zealand starting Jan. 11 in Vadodara.

Iyer had suffered a spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in late October. Although named in India’s 15-member squad for the New Zealand series, his participation was subject to medical clearance.

The 31-year-old made a strong comeback on Jan. 6, leading Mumbai in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh. Iyer scored 82 off 53 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, helping Mumbai secure a narrow seven-run win.

According to Jagran News, CoE head VVS Laxman informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar via email that Iyer has successfully completed his rehabilitation.

The ODI series will begin in Vadodara, with the second and third matches scheduled in Rajkot on Jan. 14 and Indore on Jan. 18.

Iyer has a strong record against New Zealand, scoring 611 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.88 and a strike rate of 98.38, including two centuries and four fifties. In his overall ODI career, he has played 73 matches, scoring 2,917 runs at an average of 47.81 and a strike rate of 99.01, with five hundreds and 23 fifties. His highest score is an unbeaten 128 against the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup.