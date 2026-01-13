Shreyas Iyer just 34 runs away from becoming fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 13 : Indian middle-order batting star Shreyas Iyer stands just 34 runs away from 3,000 ODI runs ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand starting at Vadodara on Wednesday.

With the series leaning in India's favour so far by 1-0, the Kiwis will be looking to get the equaliser at Rajkot. In the first ODI, during a chase of 301 runs, Iyer had played a vital knock of 49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six and had a 77-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Now in 74 ODIs and 68 innings, Shreyas has scored 2,966 runs at an average of 47.83 and a strike rate of over 99, with five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128*.

If Iyer completes the record within this innings itself, he will the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of innings taken, tying with West Indies icon Viv Richards. Also, he will surpass Shikhar Dhawan as the fastest Indian to the milestone, with the left-hander having taken 72 innings to reach there.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae.

