Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Storm Into Qualifier 1 With Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. The win helped the Shreyas Iyer-led side seal a top-two finish and qualify for Qualifier 1. Chasing 185, Punjab Kings rode on a match-winning 109-run stand between Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis. Priyansh scored a quickfire 62 off 35 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Inglis made 72 from 42 deliveries with nine boundaries and three sixes. Their partnership helped PBKS recover after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Prabhsimran Singh early.

What a way to reach your half-century! 🫡



🎥 Young Priyansh Arya continues his 🔝 form this season to lead #PBKS' chase ❤



PBKS need 49 runs from 40 deliveries.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/Dsw52HOtga#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | @PunjabKingsIPLpic.twitter.com/9mDL4bjiDM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2025

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera ensured PBKS crossed the line with ease. The team reached the target in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 184 for seven after being put in to bat. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 39-ball 57 that included six fours and two sixes. He held the innings together after early wickets and received support from Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant final over for PBKS, conceding only three runs and dismissing Suryakumar. MI were 181 for five before the last over but finished with just 184.

With this win, Punjab Kings topped the league table with 19 points from 14 matches. They overtook Gujarat Titans, who ended with 18 points. Mumbai Indians finished fourth with 16 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore, placed third with 17 points, still have one match left.

Suryakumar reached several personal milestones during the match. He completed 8,500 runs in T20 cricket and became the fifth Indian to do so. He also recorded his 29th IPL half-century and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single IPL season for Mumbai Indians. He now has over 620 runs at a strike rate above 168.

The 33-year-old also set a new IPL record for most consecutive 25-plus scores in a season. He has crossed the 25-run mark 14 times this year, breaking the previous record held jointly by Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill.

On the bowling front, Deepak Chahar bowled a maiden over early in the PBKS innings. He became the sixth bowler to deliver a maiden in this IPL season, joining Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Arora, Mukesh Kumar, Moeen Ali and Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings are now set to play in Qualifier 1, giving them two chances to reach the final.