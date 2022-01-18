Shreyas Iyer likely to become most expensive player in IPL history?

Shreyas Iyer is set to be the most sought-after player in the upcoming mega auction which will be held in February. Under his captaincy, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL final for the first time in IPL 2020 season. However, Mumbai Indians went on to defeat them by 5 wickets and won their fifth title in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Speculations are rife that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is interested in roping in Iyer as their new skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down as the RCB captain after IPL 2021. RCB in all likelihood will bid aggressively for Iyer in the upcoming IPL mega auctions.“Post Virat Kohli quitting the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid aggressively for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” stated the source.

Also, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as well as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchises, are also keen to avail the services of Iyer in the upcoming IPL edition. “The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to eye him in the auction,” added the source. Iyer has the experience of leading an IPL side before and the Mumbaikar is a reliable number three batsman.Iyer also boasts of good numbers with the bat in the Indian Premier League. The right-hander has played 87 innings in the Indian T20 League and has amassed 2375 runs at an average of above 30 and a strike rate of close to 125. Iyer has also scored 16 fifties in his IPL career as well. In fact, in the year 2020, Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise and blasted 519 runs at an average of 34.60. Anything less than Rs 17 to 18 cr is going to be a steal, and Punjab have 72 cr left to spend. RCB has 57 crores and KKR has 48 crore in their kitty.