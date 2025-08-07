Shreyas Iyer Likely to Return to India’s T20I and Test Squads: Report

Star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to make a comeback to India’s T20I and Test squads ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE and the two-match home Test series against the West Indies in October, according to the media reports. The 30-year-old from Mumbai last featured in a T20I in December 2023 against Australia and played his most recent Test in February 2024 against England in Visakhapatnam. Despite losing his place in both formats, Iyer remained a key member of India’s ODI team and finished as the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sources quoted by TOI said that Iyer’s return is being considered seriously due to his class and experience in the middle order. “We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests — two each against the West Indies and South Africa,” the source said.

The selectors are expected to meet later in August to finalise squads.

Iyer had a strong IPL 2025 season with the Punjab Kings, scoring heavily after being bought for Rs 26.75 crore in the previous year’s mega auction. Since making his T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2017, Iyer has played 51 T20Is and scored 1104 runs with eight half-centuries. He made his Test debut in November 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur, where he scored 105 and 65 in two innings and won the Player of the Match award. He has scored 811 runs in 24 innings across 14 Tests.

The first Test between India and the West Indies will begin on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second Test will take place from October 10 to 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.