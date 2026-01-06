Shreyas Iyer Scores 82 off 53 Balls on Injury Comeback in Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai Cricket Team vs Himachal Pradesh Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer marked his return to competitive cricket with a strong knock of 82 off 53 balls for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The match is Iyer’s first competitive appearance since suffering a spleen injury during India’s tour of Australia in October last year.

Iyer’s innings included 10 fours and three sixes. Mumbai were in trouble early after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan inside the first eight overs, slipping to 55 for 2. Iyer then steadied the innings with Musheer Khan, adding 82 runs for the third wicket.

Musheer scored a quick 73 off 51 balls before getting out. Iyer continued his attacking approach and shared another useful stand with Suryakumar Yadav. The pair added 65 runs in 39 balls, helping Mumbai cross the 200-run mark.

The Mumbai captain was dismissed by Kushal Pal when the team score read 221 for 5. Iyer struck the ball at a healthy strike rate of 154.72.

Iyer’s performance comes at an important time, as he has been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. His availability for the series will depend on a fitness clearance following this match.

With this knock, Iyer reached 6,667 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 48. This was his 42nd half-century in 155 List A innings. He also has 15 centuries, with a highest score of 148. Iyer has scored 2,917 runs for India in ODIs at an average of 47.81 and currently serves as the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team.