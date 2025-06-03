Shreyas Iyer Shows Rare Emotion After Taking Crucial Catch of Phil Salt in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video)

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer delivered a crucial moment in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The right-handed batter made a strong impact early in the match with a sharp catch to dismiss RCB opener Phil Salt. Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the title clash. With a batting-friendly pitch, chasing was considered an advantage. Arshdeep Singh opened the bowling for Punjab Kings but was taken on by Salt in the very first over. The RCB batter struck a six and a four to collect 13 runs.

Salt continued his aggressive start in the second over by hitting Kyle Jamieson for a boundary. However, on the very next ball, the England batter mistimed a shot off a length delivery. The ball went high towards mid-on where Iyer calmly positioned himself and completed a fine catch under pressure. The PBKS captain, usually known for his calm demeanour, was visibly pumped after the big breakthrough. He let out a loud roar in celebration as Salt walked back after scoring 16 off 9 balls.

Read Also | RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in Action (VIDEO)

Both teams entered the final looking for their first IPL title. The tournament is set to crown a new champion after 18 years. Before this match, RCB and PBKS were tied at 18 wins each in 36 encounters.

Speaking at the toss, Iyer said the team planned to stay calm and enjoy the big occasion. “It is a final and we are going to play it like a final,” he said. “Already envisioned lifting the trophy. The mindset in the camp is brilliant.”

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season, is playing his second straight IPL final with a different team. If PBKS win, he will become the first player to captain two different teams to IPL glory.