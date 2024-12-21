Shreyas Iyer Smashes 114 off 55 Balls With 10 Sixes During MUM vs KAR Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer played a stunning knock of 114 not out in the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on December 21. His blistering century helped Mumbai post a huge total of 382-4 in 50 overs.

After being sent to bat first, Mumbai lost opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi for six. Ayush Mhatre and Hardik Tamore steadied the innings with a 141-run partnership. Mhatre scored 78 before departing in the 30th over. Tamore was dismissed for 84, leaving Mumbai at 178-3.

Iyer, however, took control of the innings. He brought up his hundred off just 50 balls and finished unbeaten on 114 off 55 balls. His knock included five fours and 10 sixes, with a strike rate of 207.27. Iyer was particularly aggressive against Vidyadhar Patil, hitting him for 49 runs off 17 balls. Patil ended with costly figures of 103 runs in his 10 overs.

Iyer shared two significant partnerships: a 34-ball stand of 56 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, who made 20, and a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube, who finished on 63 not out off 36 balls. Dube’s knock included five fours and as many sixes.

Iyer's match-winning performance added to his remarkable year as a captain. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, and more recently, he guided Mumbai to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2025 IPL mega auction, Iyer was bought for 26.75 crore by Punjab Kings, making him the second-most expensive player in the tournament’s history.