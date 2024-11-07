Shreyas Iyer smashes double century against Odisha, continues fine form in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : India batter Shreyas Iyer continued his impressive form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, scoring his third first-class double century against Odisha in the Group A Elite fixture on Thursday.

Iyer scored 233 off 228 balls, hitting 24 fours and nine sixes, with a strike rate of 102.19. His innings, along with significant contributions from Siddhesh Lad (169) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (92), propelled Mumbai to 602/4 declared after being put in to bat by Odisha. Odisha is currently playing in their first innings.

This is Iyer's third double-century in first-class cricket, following his double ton against Punjab in 2015 and a score of 202 against Australia A in 2017.

Iyer is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, amassing 405 runs in four innings at an average of 101.25, including two centuries. His highest score is 233.

In the previous match against Maharashtra, he scored 142. In his first Ranji game of the season against Baroda, he managed scores of 0 and 30.

These substantial scores will undoubtedly bolster Iyer's confidence, especially after being dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract list this year due to concerns over his commitment to red-ball cricket.

Iyer was part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning side this year and also led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, scoring 351 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.00, with two half-centuries.

He marked his return to red-ball cricket for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu tournament, though he didn't make a major impact. In the season-opening Duleep Trophy, he scored 154 runs in three matches (six innings) at an average of 25.66, with two half-centuries.

Iyer also featured in Mumbai's Irani Cup-winning team against the Rest of India, scoring 57 and eight across the two innings.

He last represented India in Test cricket in February this year, before being dropped due to a slump in form. In 14 Tests, he has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86, with one century and five fifties in 24 innings. His highest score in Tests is 105.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor