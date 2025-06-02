Shreyas Iyer steers Punjab Kings to second IPL final with commanding win over Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : Shreyas Iyer rose to the occasion with a captain's knock that will be etched in Punjab Kings' (PBKS) history, as his unbeaten 87 off 41 deliveries powered the franchise into their second Indian Premier League (IPL) final, and first in eleven years, with a five-wicket win over the five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Chasing a stiff target of 204, Punjab showed both aggression and composure to overhaul the total with an over to spare, thanks largely to Iyer's clean striking and calculated leadership in the middle.

Punjab's chase began on a shaky note as Prabhsimran Singh fell early to Trent Boult for just 6, leaving PBKS at 13/1 in 2.1 overs. Priyansh Arya provided a quick spark with a brisk 20 off 10 balls before being dismissed by Ashwani Kumar, with the score at 55/2 in 5.1 overs.

Australian Josh Inglis then took charge alongside Iyer, stroking a confident 38 off 21 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. However, MI skipper Hardik Pandya removed him at a crucial juncture, momentarily halting Punjab's momentum.

With pressure building, Nehal Wadhera partnered with Iyer to put together a critical 84-run stand, maintaining the required rate and keeping Punjab in the hunt. Wadhera missed out on a half-century, falling for 48 to Ashwani Kumar, but by then, the platform had been set.

Even as wickets fell around him, including a run-out of Shashank Singh for 2, Iyer remained unflustered. Punjab crossed 100 in 10.3 overs and brought up 150 in 15.1, keeping the scoreboard ticking efficiently.

The chase was sealed in 19 overs, with Iyer finishing things off in emphatic style, taking his team to the final with a towering six. This win not only marked Punjab Kings' first IPL final appearance since 2014 but also added a new chapter to Iyer's captaincy legacy.

Having already led Delhi Capitals (DC) (2020) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (2024) to the summit clash, lifting the title with KKR, Iyer now becomes the first captain to reach three IPL finals with three different franchises. With this, he also has a shot at becoming a two-time IPL-winning captain, a feat very few have achieved. This was Punjab's first playoffs after eleven years.

With momentum on their side and Iyer in sublime form, Punjab Kings will now set their sights on a historic first IPL trophy. For a franchise that has long lived in the shadows of more successful teams, 2025 might just be their year, and with Shreyas Iyer at the helm, they'll believe anything is possible.

Mumbai's bowlers were not up to the mark, and Jasprit Bumrah was off-colour, as he gave away 40 runs in his four overs. Ashwani Kumar picked up 2/55, and Boult and Pandya picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, an Exceptional batting performance from the Mumbai Indians powered them to a solid total of 203/6 in their 20 overs during Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Right-hand batters Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow came out to open the innings for the Mumbai-based franchise in the game.

The side didn't have the start that they wanted, as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma at the score of 19. The right-hand batter went back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs.

Following Rohit's dismissal, left-hand batter Tilak Varma was promoted up the order. The Mumbai side touched the 50-run mark in the fifth over of the innings.

On the last ball of the seventh over, the Mumbai team lost their second wicket as Bairstow was dismissed by right-arm seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak. The right-hand batter went back to the dressing room after scoring 38 runs off 24 balls, which came with the help of three fours and two sixes in his innings.

After Bairstow's departure, right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat. In the 10th over of the innings, the MI side completed their 100-run mark.

The Mumbai Indians team lost their third and fourth wicket at the score of 142. The batters to get dismissed at 142 were Suryakumar Yadav (44 runs off 26 balls) and Tilak Varma (44 runs from 29 balls).In the end, right-hand batter Naman Dhir came out to bat and scored a crucial 37 runs in just 18 balls, which was laced by seven boundaries at a strike rate of 205.56.

For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, two wickets were snapped by Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43 in 4 overs) and one wicket each was grabbed by Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs), Marcus Stoinis (1/14 in 1 over), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/30 in 3 overs), and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs) in their respective spells.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 203/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Tilak Varma 44; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43) vs Punjab Kings 207/5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 87, Nehal Wadhera 48; Ashwani Kumar 2/55).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor