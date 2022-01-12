Shreyas Iyer to replace Eoin Morgan as captain of KKR for IPL 2022?

Two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to rope in Shreyas Iyer as their skipper for the upcoming season of IPL 2022.According to a report in the Times of India, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the teams interested in bringing Iyer on board as a potential captain. While teams such as the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad already have alternatives, KKR’s possibilities in the existing retentions are limited. Iyer has the experience of leading an IPL side before, and the KKR side has shown interest in the right-handed batter for a leadership role.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL. Under Iyer’s stewardship, the Delhi Capitals (DC) side reached the summit clash of the tournament. He was also the 4th highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, and scored 519 runs at an average of 34.60.Iyer has also accumulated good numbers with the willow in the IPL. The 27-year-old has featured in 87 matches in IPL cricket and has amassed 2375 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of close to 125. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, the right-hander scored 175 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.00. Iyer has also plundered 16 half-centuries in the IPL as well.