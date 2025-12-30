Shreyas Iyer’s Return to Competitive Cricket Delayed After Rapid Weight Loss Due to Injury; Likely To Miss IND vs NZ ODI Series: Report

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand as his return to full fitness has been delayed following an injury sustained in September. The 30-year-old middle-order batter has resumed training and batting without discomfort but has yet to receive medical clearance ahead of the three-match series, scheduled to begin on Jan. 11. According to a report by the Times of India, Iyer experienced rapid weight loss of nearly 6 kilograms during his recovery, leading to a reduction in muscle mass that has slowed his rehabilitation.

Although Iyer has regained some of the lost weight, he is expected to require at least another week to rebuild strength before being declared match-fit. He was earlier slated to return to competitive cricket for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Jan. 3 and 6, but that plan has now been pushed back.

Under a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, players returning from injury must prove their fitness in domestic cricket before rejoining the national side. Iyer is now likely to make his comeback during the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage. Iyer is expected to receive clearance around Jan. 9, just two days before the opening ODI, a timeline that effectively rules him out of the New Zealand series. Even if cleared, selectors are understood to be wary of his lack of recent match practice.

India is set to announce its squad for the ODI series on Jan. 3 or 4. In Iyer’s absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to continue batting at No. 4 after scoring a century against South Africa in Ranchi. Iyer is not part of India’s plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup and has also stepped away from red-ball cricket amid recurring injury concerns.