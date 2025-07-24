Manchester [UK], July 24 : After a tough start to his Test career, young Sai Sudharsan bounced back strongly in the fourth Test at Manchester with a mature knock of 61 runs off 151 balls. The innings, laced with seven boundaries, came as a reminder of his grit and ability to absorb pressure, especially after being left out of the second and third Tests.

Sai, who had scores of 0 and 30 on his debut at Headingley, was dropped for the next two matches but he kept his calm and continued working hard behind the scenes, and his efforts paid off when he got another opportunity in Manchester.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, the 23-year-old credited India's Test captain Shubman Gill for keeping the communication clear.

"Yeah, of course. After the first game, Shubby (Shubman Gill) had a conversation with me that because of the combination, and since we were playing at Edgbaston, which is a different kind of wicket but he came and gave me the complete picture, what happened behind the scenes," Sai said.

Sai also praised Gill's leadership and openness in the dressing room.

"He's very communicative. As captain, Shubby is someone who expresses himself really well. He tells everyone what he's expecting, and also reassures the players by pointing out what good they're doing," Sai added.

The left-hander, who has shared the dressing room with Shubman at the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said it has been a special journey growing alongside him.

"Seeing Shubby from IPL, it's been a really great journey to be a part of," Sai reflected.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

The visitors started the final session from 149/3 in 52 overs with Sai Sudarshan (26*) and Rishabh Pant (3*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 53rd over. In the 65th over, Team India surpassed the 200-run mark in their innings.

At the score of 212 when Rishabh Pant was looking solid on 37 during the fourth Test in Manchester when a sharp delivery from Chris Woakes struck him hard on the right foot. The damage looked serious; there was a big swelling, a bit of bleeding, and he could barely stand.

The physio rushed in, but it quickly became clear that Pant couldn't carry on. A motorised vehicle was brought in to take him off the field as he was in evident pain. Left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja came out to replace him.

In the 69th over, Sai Sudarshan completed his maiden Test fifty as he slammed a boundary on the bowling of off-spinner Joe Root. In the 74th over of the innings, India lost their fourth wicket as Ben Stokes dismissed Sai Sudarshan (61 runs from 151 balls) when the team's score was 235.

On the second ball of the 79th over, India completed the 250-run mark as Shardul Thakur took a single on the bowling of left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

India finished the first day of the Manchester Test at 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on the crease. Before the end of play, both players built an unbeaten partnership of 29(55).

For the Three Lions, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wicket each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, England elected won the toss and opted to field first. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started reasonably well, getting themselves a boundary each within the first three overs.

Jaiswal, though, survived a catch attempt at slip in the first over as it fell short of the man at second slip. Jaiswal had some struggles against Woakes, who beat him plenty of times, but he nonetheless persisted.KL also became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in England from India, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India survived the first hour against Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, at 42/0, with KL (21*) and Jaiswal (13*).

Both KL and Jaiswal continued their grind following drinks, with skipper Ben Stokes striking KL's pad in his first over, but the opener survived. A cut carved by Jaiswal, piercing the gap between third slip and gully, brought India's fifty-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Towards the final few overs of the first session, Jaiswal became more aggressive, using some big hits against skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the heroes of England's Lord's triumph. India ended the session without a wicket lost.

