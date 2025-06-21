Leeds [UK], June 21 : England bowling coach Tim Southee praised the depth and quality of the Indian Test side after a commanding performance by the visitors on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley.

India ended the day at a formidable 359/3, thanks to standout performances from captain Shubman Gill, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

"I think the class of Indian side, no matter how many games they have played, is always going to be pretty good. They're certainly talented cricketers," Southee said.

He reserved special praise for Jaiswal and Gill, both of whom played pivotal roles in setting the tone for India.

"You look at Jaiswal, who's early on in his career he's had a tremendous start to his Test career. And Shubman Gill, in his first Test match as captain, played a great knock as well," Southee added.

"I think the Indian openers sort of negotiated the first hour reasonably well, KL Rahul left balls well, and Yashasvi Jaiswal played his hand as well throughout," he added.

Southee also praised England test skipper Ben Stokes, citing him as the X-factor for his team.

"He's (Ben Stokes) a real X-Factor player, and we saw that today with a couple of breakthroughs that he was able to make and I guess when he's doing that, it's tough to get the ball out of his hand," Tim Southee added.

Jaiswal set the tone with a sparkling 101 of 159 balls, featuring sixteen boundaries and a six. Gill took over with a captain's knock, showing maturity and poise throughout his unbeaten 127-run effort.

The stylish right-hander struck sixteen fours and a maximum in his 175-ball stay, steering India to their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil. Pant supported his skipper, remaining unbeaten on 65 from 102 deliveries.

His innings was laced with six fours and two towering sixes, and he looked in full control alongside Gill in their unbroken 138-run partnership.

In the process, Gill crossed the 2,000-run milestone in Test cricket, while Pant breached the 3,000-run mark.

