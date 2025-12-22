Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh Named in Punjab Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Captain Yet to Be Announced

Punjab on Monday named a strong squad for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The team includes India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The premier domestic one-day tournament will be played from December 24 to January 18 in Jaipur. Punjab will face Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa and Mumbai in the group stage.

Apart from Gill, Arshdeep and Abhishek, Punjab’s squad features Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Salil Arora. The team captain has not been announced yet.

Gill missed the ODI series against South Africa in November and December due to a neck injury. He is unlikely to play all the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches along with Arshdeep because of their possible involvement in India’s ODI series against New Zealand from January 11 to 18. Abhishek Sharma could also miss the knockout matches if Punjab qualifies due to the India-New Zealand T20I series.

Gill, a left-handed batter from Amritsar, was also included in India’s T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Punjab Squad

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa

Punjab will start their campaign on December 24 against Maharashtra, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and featuring Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni. They will then play Chhattisgarh on December 26, Uttarakhand on December 29, Himachal Pradesh on December 31, Sikkim on January 3, Goa on January 6 and Mumbai on January 8.