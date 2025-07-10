Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together at Yuvraj Singh’s Charity Dinner, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill is again in news, but this time not for his professional life but personal life. Shubman Gill was in news for dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Recently one video is circulating vividly on social media which has spark something is brewing between couple. On July 8 charity dinner was organized in London for Yuvraj Singh's 'You We Can Foundation'. At that time, many veteran players from the cricket world including Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen and Sachin Tendulkar present. Newly appointed team India captain Shubman Gill arrived with the team at the same event, which Sara Tendulkar also attended, sparking relationship discussions after a photo and video of them together circulated.

The viral video claims the entire team attended the event with Shubman Gill. Sara was sitting in front while Shubman was passing, he initially left without acknowledging her. Later, as everyone applauded, Shubman looked at Sara. This is not the first time that there have been reports of closeness between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill and their being seen together. Even before this, Shubman Gill's name has been linked with Sara Tendulkar many times. Both of them were previously following each other on social media, but a few months ago, Shubman Gill put an end to the rumours by revealing in an interview that he has been single for three years.

"In the first video, Shubman acted like Sara didn’t exist, but in the second, he was sneakily checking her out.



Bro’s too shy for real 😭😭"#ShubmanGill#SaraTendulkarpic.twitter.com/0axK8TNNIj — Faruk🐦 (@uf2151593) July 9, 2025

Talking about Gill's performance, Gill has scored 585 runs so far and has also set many records to his name. There are still three matches left in the series, in which he can break many records. The third Test match of the series (IND VS ENG 3RD TEST) will be played at Lord's from July 10 (today). Before that, the affair between Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has once again been discussed. The reason for this is also special.