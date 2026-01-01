Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer eye ODI milestones against New Zealand

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : As India's captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer gear up for the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, both batters will have an opportunity to achieve significant personal milestones in the ODI format.

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is on the brink of completing 3,000 runs in ODIs and is just 83 runs short of the landmark. Having played 67 innings so far, Iyer is well placed to rewrite the record books. If he manages to reach the milestone during the ongoing series, he will become the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs in terms of innings, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved the feat in 72 innings. Should Iyer get there in the opening ODI itself, he would also become the joint third-fastest batter overall to reach 3,000 ODI runs, equalling Pakistan's Babar Azam, while former South Africa great Hashim Amla leads the list, having done it in 57 innings.

Captain Shubman Gill is also closing in on the same milestone and needs 182 runs to reach 3,000 ODI runs. Gill has played 58 innings so far and, if he completes the landmark during the New Zealand series, he will become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat in terms of both matches and innings. On the global stage, Gill would be the second-fastest overall, behind only Hashim Amla.

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the third player to score 28,000 international runs after the great Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Additionally, Kohli needs 42 more runs to topple Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-getter of all time across all formats.

