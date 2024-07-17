Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge in ICC T20I Rankings After Zimbabwe Series

Indian cricketers have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings following their impressive performance in the recently concluded five-match series against Zimbabwe. The updated rankings were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

In a series that took place soon after the T20 World Cup, a second-string Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, secured a 4-1 victory. Despite a surprising 13-run defeat in the opening match, the team rebounded to win the next four games convincingly.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who joined the squad for the last three games, was a standout performer. The left-handed batsman scored 36 runs in the third match and an unbeaten 93 in the fourth, which helped India clinch the series. Jaiswal finished with 141 runs, resulting in a climb of four places to sixth in the ICC T20I rankings. He is now the second-highest ranked Indian batsman, behind only Suryakumar Yadav, who is in second place overall. Australia’s Travis Head holds the top spot.

Shubman Gill, the series' top run-scorer with 170 runs, has also seen a significant rise. His consistent performances, including two half-centuries, have propelled him up 36 places to 37th in the rankings.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani moved up 11 places to 44th after taking six wickets against India. Indian bowlers Washington Sundar and Mukesh Kumar, who were the joint highest wicket-takers with eight wickets each, have also made notable gains. Sundar climbed 36 places to 46th, while Mukesh moved up 21 places to 73rd.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains the number-one T20I bowler, with India’s Axar Patel at 13th being the highest-ranked Indian bowler. Among allrounders, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga leads, with India’s Hardik Pandya in sixth place.