Shubman Gill Appointed India's New Test Captain

Shubman Gill has been appointed India's 37th Test captain, with the BCCI confirming the decision during the senior selection committee meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, May 24. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met at the board headquarters to pick a 18-man squad for the 5-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Rishabh Pant was named as Shubman Gill's deputy for the tour of England. Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma, who stepped away from Test cricket in May. At 25, Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years.