Shubman Gill becomes 4th Indian skipper to score century on Test captaincy debut; completes 2000 test runs

Leeds [UK] June 20 : Indian test skipper Shubman Gill joins the elite list of Indians, which includes Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Dilip Vengsarkar to score 100 on Test captaincy debut.

He achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Gill also completed 2000 runs in test cricket, the batter took 60 innings to achieve this feat. Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli completed 2000 test runs in their first match as captain.

Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in a debut innings as captain and the fourth youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.

Gill brought up his 100 in 140 deliveries in an innings peppered with 14 boundaries as he kept India steady.

This was his sixth century in test, and he also has seven fifties to his name. Alongside Gill, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a brilliant century. He was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs; his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal's commanding century, along with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's fifty-plus score, powered India to 215/2 at the end of the second session on Day 1. A wicketless session for India, as the duo of Gill and Jaiswal added 123 runs off 154 balls in the second session.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's impactful innings powered India to finish the first session of Day 1 of the first Test, on 92/2 at Headingley, Leeds.

England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of Lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century.

